WRIGHT, Donald Eugene 78, of Springfield, passed away June 8, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 10, 1941 in Springfield, the son of John Wright and Mildred Kitchen. Mr. Wright was a lifetime member of the AmVets and was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Robbins and Myers. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years; Stella (Vanover) Wright, two children; Donald Eugene Wright Jr., Springfield and Kimberly (Wayne) Edge, Garland, Texas, two grandchildren; Christopher (Tastiana) Edge and Amber Parks, two great grandchildren; Aubrey and Raiden, one sister; Dorothy Chamberlain, Springfield and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; James Wright and his parents. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in Newcomers Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 10, 2019