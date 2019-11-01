Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Donald YOUNG Sr.


1940 - 2019
YOUNG Sr., Donald E. 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. He was born on April 21, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Eula Mae Young, brothers; Joe Rutledge Sr., Walker Sr. and Edward Young and loving wife, Gay Young, beloved pets; Samson and Delilah. Donald is survived by his 4 children, sons: Donald Jr, Mark Mitchell; daughters: Michelle Young-Middleton and Tina Mitchell; brothers; Raymond, Willie Sr., Eugene, Richard Young and grandchildren. Donald was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked for over 40 years. Donald was also an employee of the Chamber of Commerce since 2004. Memorial service will be held 1 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Visitation with family and friends from 12 noon to 1pm. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019
