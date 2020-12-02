1/
Donald YOUNT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNT, Donald R.

65, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born June 9, 1955, he was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Bates) Yount. Don was a 1973 graduate of Dixie High School and had worked for Parker Hannifin in Eaton for 25 years. A member of the Eaton First Church of the

Nazarene, he was an avid fan of Nascar and Dale Earnhart, Sr., drove Demolition Derby at the Preble County Fairgrounds for 11 years, and loved and owned several classic cars. He enjoyed Dixie and South basketball games, attending singles dances in Greenville, Richmond and Eaton, and interacting with kids.

Don is survived by son Kyle L. Yount and girlfriend Marie Blakeley both of Rossburg, OH; sisters Susan Burton of Englewood and Diane Murphy and husband Doug of Westerville, OH; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other

relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens – 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH.

Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, and one hour prior to service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. Burial Sugar Grove Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved