AUBLE, Donavon 92, Oxford, died October 19, 2019, The Knolls of Oxford. Don was born and reared in Indianapolis, the son of Woodard and Mildred Auble. As a youth he was very active in Scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle and the camp rank of Minisino. After graduation from Howe High School in 1944, he entered Yale University. Near the end of World War II his undergraduate study was interrupted by 21 months of active duty in the Army, but he received a Yale BA degree in 1949. Then he completed a doctorate at Indiana University in 1952. After two years as a research associate at Indiana, in 1954 Don came to Western College as Associate Professor of Psychology where he remained for 20 years. During the last five years at Western he served as an administrator and at the time of the college's closing in 1974 he was Vice President for Academic Administration. After this Don was offered a position in the Provost's office at Miami University initially performing academic research functions. He retired in 1992 from Miami having served as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs. In 1949 Don married Carolyn Sullivan his high school sweetheart and recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. During their years in Oxford Don was elected to three two-year terms on Village Council, was a scoutmaster for three years, served as the 1978 Oxford United Way Campaign Coordinator, was Vice President of the local Habitat for Humanity group for two years, and worked in these and a number of other organizations in less time-consuming roles. He was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church where he served on a variety of committees and functioned as Church Treasurer for ten years. In 1999 Don was named one of Oxford's "Citizens of the Years." He is survived by his wife Carolyn; a son, Gregor and his wife, Elizabeth of Fort Collins, CO; a son Philip, and his wife, Carolyn of Superior, CO; and a daughter, Stacy and her husband, Dan Purcell of Oxford; a sister, Suzanne Reif of Oxford; a sister-in-law, Marlene Vass of Bloomington, IN; and six grandchildren, Emily Auble of Los Angeles, CA; Madelaine Auble of Topanga, CA; Kelsey Auble of Denver, CO; Greg Auble of Superior, CO; Ryan Purcell of Midland, TX; and Scott and Paige Purcell of Hamilton, OH. Nieces and nephews include Bill and Larry Reif, Kurt and Todd Vass, Amy Bannec, and Jill Presti. A memorial service will be held at the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm, to be followed by a gathering of friends and family from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Scarlet Oak Room in the Community Clubhouse, 100 Creekside Lane, The Knolls of Oxford. In lieu of flowers, any memorial tributes should be directed to the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Endowment Fund, 110 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 or the Oxford United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 14 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2019