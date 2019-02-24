Home

BARKER, Donella Elizabeth Age 90, of Middletown, OH, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 9, 1928 to the late Don and Edna (Willey) Hoffman. Donella was an active member of First Baptist Church of Middletown since 1970. She was a secretary with Board of Education for Middletown Schools. Donella also volunteered at Atrium Hospital for over 20 years. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Donella is survived by her daughter, Sharry Barker; son, Larry (Beth) Barker; two granddaughters, Ginger (Ryan) Krause, Angie (Ben) Kelly; three great granddaughters, Lexiana Krause, Faith Shirley, Carly Shirley and great grandson, Wyatt Krause. Funeral services are 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Avenue Middletown, OH with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the church. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
