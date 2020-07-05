1/1
DONIS CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, Donis Age 64, of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Donis was born in Dayton on February 11, 1956. He graduated in 1974 from Fairmont West, and attended both Sinclair and North Central State University. Donis was a skilled trades Tool & Die Maker and retired from General Motors. He was preceded in death by his father, Willis; brother, Dearl; and nephew, Joshua Scott. Donis is survived by his daughters, Carrie, Heidi (fiancé Nehemiah); son, Donovan; grandchildren, Milo and Myan; mother, Susie; brother, Dillis; sisters, Willine (Tom Boss), Wanda; and numerous friends. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 10 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, with visitation beginning at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
