Resources More Obituaries for Donna BALES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna BALES

Obituary Condolences Flowers BALES, Donna Donna Bales was one of six children born to Mary and George Morgan. She grew up in Dayton, OH and attended Roosevelt High. During the war, (The Big One), she did what many women of the day did - she went to work for the war effort making carbines at Inland, a modified GM plant. At war's end, she attended a local sporting event where she met the most handsome man in attendance. Tom had just been discharged from the Marines after serving in the Pacific Theater. They married and had four children: Barry (Sandra), Dana Mark (Sharon), Andrea (Tim Donofrio), and Brad. Donna heard that many younglings in the area needed an inspiring teacher, so when her youngest son began first grade, Donna began her own studies at the University of Dayton, where she earned her bachelor's degree. Soon thereafter she earned her Master's Degree at Wright State University. Tales will long be told of the lives she uplifted during her almost 30 years of teaching in Dayton Public Schools. Until a couple of weeks ago, on any given day, Donna could still be found at school. She volunteered weekly at the same elementary school where she began her career, and took classes at the university. She was an extraordinary artist, and attended water color classes several times per week. She lunched monthly with a group of retired teachers to stay current on local and national education trends. At 92, Donna still enjoyed life to the fullest. She still drove. Still painted. Still taught. Still took enrichment classes. Like her husband before her, she donated her body to Wright State University Medical School, so she is, in fact still at school, and definitely still teaching. Donna made her transition on March 17th, and was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Paul, and in addition to her children, is survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A gathering of Donna's family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 28th from 2:00 4:00, with a special Celebration of Life service at 3:00, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH. If desired, memorial donations made be made in Donna's name to Womens TriArt Society or Dayton Public Schools Foundation. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries