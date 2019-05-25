BEEKMAN (Bennett), Donna D. Age 68 of Kettering, OH went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019. Born on May 1, 1951 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Richard & Mary Elizabeth (Blasdel) Bennett. Donna is a 1969 graduate of Twin Valley North High School in Lewisburg, OH, 1971 graduate of Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH, Associate of Mental Health Degree, 1984 graduate of Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH, Bachelor of Social Work Degree. Donna was a social worker for 30 years and had worked with: Grandview Hospital, Brookhaven Nursing Home, Bethany Lutheran Village, South Community Mental Health Center, Eastway Mental Health Center, Kettering Youth Counselor and Long Term Care Ombudsman. She was a singer and member of the Gem City Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International for 18 years. During her time with the Gem City Chorus they won three Gold Medals in International Competition. Member of the Miami Valley Chorale. Former member of the Board of Kinship of South Dayton. Former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, OH. Member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Dayton, OH. Donna had worked with the Epiphany Lutheran Church Food & Clothing Pantry. Survived by her husband of 20 years, Retired Col. William "Bill" Beekman; children, Matthew (Alison) Espy, Major Brian (Kerri) Beekman and Katy Beekman; grandchildren, Dexter, Jack & Mary Alice; brother, Denny (Carol) Bennett; nephew, Ivan Bennett and his sons, Alex & Andy; nieces, Marie (Jason) Chambers and their sons, Jack & Nick and Amy (Brett) Wenzler and their daughters, Morgan & Mya; numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6420 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, OH at 3:45 P.M. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6420 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary