BENNETT, Donna Jean 70, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1949, in Clintonville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Dave and Ora (Bryant) Hanna. Donna is survived by her sister, Dottie Holliday; brother, Dick (Betty) Hanna; nieces and nephews, Lisa McClish (Bob), Tina (Mike) Alvarez, Sheila (Todd) Kridler, David (Diane) Hanna and Ricky Hanna; and special friends, Carol (Richard) Kaczmarek. She is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Hanna. Donna loved traveling, was an avid Elvis fan and a member of the Local 658. She worked at International Harvester for almost 40 years and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2-5p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Burial will be held at a later date at Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donna to the . Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2019
