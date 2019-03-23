Home

Donna Boldman Obituary
BOLDMAN (nee Myers), Donna Mae Age 85, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Cincinnati. She was born on March 3, 1934 in Coshocton County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Florence May (nee Hill) Myers of Newcomerstown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Boldman of Fairfield, Ohio; son Loyd Alan Boldman of Oviedo, Florida and sister Joyce Ellen Myers of Newcomerstown, Ohio. Donna was a student at Wilmington College when she met and married her husband Gary in Wilmington, Ohio on January 31, 1952 and they were married for 58 years. She is survived by four of her five children, Craig Boldman, Scott (Lisa) Boldman, Lane (Joey Shadowen) Boldman, and Jill Steward, eight grandchildren (Mary, David, Daniel, Anna, Jessica, Bryan, Joshua and JB), eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by brothers Gary (Sue) and Jerry (Maureen) Myers and a sister Nancy Myers, all of New Philadelphia. Visitation will be at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, March 29 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Rev. Josh Boldman, officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Glendale. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 23, 2019
