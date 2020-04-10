Home

COLLINS, Donna Age 84 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Brookdale Oakwood. She was born October 24, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Raymond and Dorothy Shoemaker. Donna was an employee of the Troy Board of Education for many years. She also volunteered at Troy Public Library. Donna enjoyed gardening, caring for her home and socializing with her neighbors. Donna is survived by her son, Michael (Elizabeth) Collins; two grandchildren; & sisters, Margie McLaughlin & Marilyn Wagner. Services for Donna are private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
