|
|
CONSTINER, Donna M. Age 96 of Hamilton passed away Sunday December 1, 2019. She was born February 9, 1923 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Wilhelmena (nee Sicking) Springman. She was married to Edward M. Holtzclaw who preceded her in death in 1979 and then married Dale Constiner who also preceded her in death. Mrs. Constiner worked as an executive secretary for Hamilton Foundry. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son Thomas (Dana) Holtzclaw; four grandchildren Kimberlee Hoskins, Karry Holtzclaw, Katie Hicks, and Jake Bajwa; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters Wilma Reilly and Bonnie Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Tamea Bajwa and her brother Chuck Springman. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019