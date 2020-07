COTTRILL, Donna J. Age 69, after health issues, passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is survived by three sisters, Susan Day, Vickie Mandich, Brenda Reynolds and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. Raymond and Clara (Bayham) Gillum and her daughter, Wendy Cottrill. No public services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association