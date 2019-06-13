Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Cox Obituary
COX, Donna J. Age 88, of Brookville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Brookhaven following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Cox, by a son, Michael Cox, son-in-law, Ed Rowlett & daughter-in-law, Sheila Cox. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookville. Donna is survived by three children, Rebecca Rowlett, Daniel Cox & Cynthia Oaks; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Sonja Imes and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 14 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 12-1. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Trinity Lutheran Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now