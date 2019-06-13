|
COX, Donna J. Age 88, of Brookville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Brookhaven following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Cox, by a son, Michael Cox, son-in-law, Ed Rowlett & daughter-in-law, Sheila Cox. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookville. Donna is survived by three children, Rebecca Rowlett, Daniel Cox & Cynthia Oaks; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Sonja Imes and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 14 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 12-1. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Trinity Lutheran Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019