Donna DIAKIW

DIAKIW (nee Jones), Donna Marie Dec. 19, 1961 Sept. 12, 2020 Donna passed on to heaven peacefully and joined family and friends that went before her. Left to cherish her spirit while on earth are her husband Dwight and puppy love Samson, sister Jocelyn (Mark), niece Amy, sister Velva (Don), and many other family and friends. Donna's parents left before her; Sterling (2002) and Betty (2014). Donna was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and lived in Florida, Texas and Chicago. She settled and was educated in Franklin, Ohio, when her father retired from career military. Donna loved her pets and would make costumes with her sister, take pictures of them and then make calendars each year. You wouldn't believe how many people looked forward to her calendars each year. She loved animals and birds. Donna was very generous and would send money to the Indian Tribes in Oklahoma to buy stoves for the winter. In Saskatoon she would by shoes and clothes and send them to the reserves in Northern Saskatchewan. She loved decorating the house for Halloween well before it became popular. The kids loved it. Donna was an amazing writer and had a gift of being able to put thoughts down on paper. She was a member of the International Society of Poets and had poems printed and published. Many poems were written for family and friends for different occasions. She became a Roughrider fan and had season tickets, dressing up in green and white. Donna loved music and had great knowledge and collections. She enjoyed the many concerts she attended and many musicians and entertainers she met. The world is a better place because of Donna. A Celebration of Donna's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, (1:00 PM USA DST) at Acadia-McKague's Funeral Centre (915 Acadia Dr.) in Saskatoon. For those unable to attend, live-streaming will be available at: https://youtu.be/N4XIkQOkXUA. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
