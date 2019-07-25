|
DUNN, Donna Ruth 45, of Dayton Passed Away unexpectedly Sunday July 21st. Born January 21st, Richmond Indiana. She was proceeded in death by her mother Ruth Bentley and brother Tyrone Dunn. She is survived by Father Clarence Swain Her devoted Twin Sister Dawn, Inetta, Kamala. Children, Dominque, Tyrell, Norris, Noreen, Stephanie, Keiton, Kamau, Kadeshia, Deanglo and 11 Beautiful Grandchildren. Host of is aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins and a special friend "Meechie." Funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday July 27,2019 at Potters House International, Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019