FARQUHAR, Donna Jean Age 69 of Wilmington, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Donna was born on June 14, 1950 in Middletown to the late Doyle and Margaret Kincaid. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald; daughter, Rebecca Lewis; granddaughter, Brianna; brothers, John Kincaid and David (Joanna) Kincaid; and a sister, Rhonda (John) Lawhorn. She was Diet Clerk for Clinton County Hospital. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Franklin Faith Tabernacle, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the church. Burial New Burlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the . Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020