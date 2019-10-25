Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Donna FLANNERY


1931 - 2019
Donna FLANNERY Obituary
FLANNERY, Donna J. 88, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born February 2, 1931 in Jacksonville, Ohio, the daughter of Willis and Hazel (Welling) Shumway. Donna enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She is survived by her son, Gary Flannery (Bonnie Sexton); grandchildren, Tiffany (Tad) Creamer, Shane (Andrea) Flannery, and Shauna (Jeff) Rodgers; great grandchildren, Bogartt and Bront? Creamer, Madison and Macie Flannery, and Jack and Audrey Rodgers; brother, Billy (Mary) Shumway; sister, Judith (Bob) Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Carleen Shumway; as well as several nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Stephen Flannery; and her brother, Richard Shumway. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
