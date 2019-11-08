|
GEIS, Donna Kay "Katie" 70, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Allen View Healthcare Center. Katie was born March 13, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to Arthur Leo and Anna Virginia (Hankel) Beedy. She was a member of the #1031 and Daughters of America Home City Council #27. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Francis Geis; two children, Justina Geis and Rebecca (Andy) Emmons; three grandchildren, Megan, Kaylin and Olivia; four siblings, Linda, Lucille, Jim and David; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00am in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2019