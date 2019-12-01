|
|
GRIFFIN (Jones), Donna A. 86, of Springfield, passed away November 25, 2019 at Urbana Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 21, 1933 in Springfield, the daughter of Janeta (Reubinoff) and George Lohmar. Donna was retired from Community Hospital, where she worked in home health care. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, loved her family, and had a special place in her heart for animals. Survivors include five children, Ricardo Jones, Tim (Doreen) Jones, Kevin Jones, Terry (Penny) Jones, and Tracy Jones-Maiolo; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and special niece and nephew, Irene (Jim) Downing and Bobby (Mary) Massie. She was preceded by her parents and the love of her life, Kenneth Jones. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Earl Hoover officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019