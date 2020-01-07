Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Donna HUGHES


1945 - 2020
HUGHES, Donna 74, of South Charleston passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by family after a short illness. She was born on March 11, 1945, to Wilma Rodgers. She dedicated her life to taking care of family. She is preceded in death by her mother Wilma; husband Paul; step-father Joe; infant daughter Paula Jo; and her maternal grandparents. Donna is survived by her children Tami (Dennis), Todd, Tracie and Tye (Kyle); grandchildren Tiffany, Brandon, Ryan, Spencer, Emily, Adam, Dokota, Kali, Kami, Kyndol and Kylyn; great-grandson Theryn; and step-brother Jeff. Donna's request for a private family service will be honored and her immediate family requests privacy at this time. In lieus of flowers, food or cards, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern 4-H. Arrangements have been entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
