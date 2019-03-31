JENKINS (Pendleton), Donna J. 73, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen Health campus on Friday morning, March 29, 2019 following several years of failing health. She was born in Springfield on August 27, 1945, the daughter of the late Fred M. and Mildred E. (Martin) Pendleton. Donna was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School and earned an Associate's degree from Clark Technical College. She was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church and the Old Timers Club. She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie L. Gray of Alexandria, KY, Gloria Sparks of Springfield, Susan Huber of Kettering, Edna I. (Robert) Abbitt of Richmond, IN, and Virginia M. Pendleton of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Jenkins. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Donna's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Janice Johnson presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Arts Council, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45502. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary