Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Donna Jewell

Donna Jewell Obituary
JEWELL, Donna J. 84, a resident of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully, Sunday March 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 6, 2019 in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Joe Getts. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. If desired contributions may be made to . The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful Nurses and Aides at . You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019
