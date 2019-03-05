|
JEWELL, Donna J. 84, a resident of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully, Sunday March 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 6, 2019 in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Joe Getts. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. If desired contributions may be made to . The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful Nurses and Aides at . You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019