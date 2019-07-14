|
|
LINDSEY, Donna J. Age 76, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 following a sudden illness. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Shyrigh. She was the owner of Classic Hair Fashions in Brookville for many years and had recently retired after 60 years as a beautician. She was a member of Christian Life Center. Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Doyle "Fish" Lindsey; son, Timothy Shyrigh; daughter, Michelle (Billy) Tanner; grandchildren, Caleb, Colt & Chase Tanner; brothers, Mark (Linda) Clark, Keith (Debbie) Clark & Tom (Nancy) Yount; sisters, Shirley Mitchell & Sharon (Harry) Casada; step-mother, Hazel Clark and numerous other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held 5-8 PM Tue. July 16 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to either The Humane Society or . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019