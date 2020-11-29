MANNS, Donna L.
Age 68, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born February 18, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of
Donald & Shirley (Mann) Smith. Donna was a bookkeeper at Fox Cleaners in Dayton for most of her adult life. She
retired and enjoyed working at Menards in Tipp City until the disease made it impossible to do so. Donna was a long-time member of Cassel Hills Church of Christ. She loved Jesus and her church family very much and adored helping in the nursery. Donna also enjoyed animals, shopping, and travel. She was extremely thankful for her last amazing trip to Hawaii with her two sisters. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy and she loved spending time with them and attending all of their events. Preceded in death by both of her parents, Don & Shirley Smith; her oldest daughter,
Tammy Sue Manns; and many other loved family members. Survived in death by her two sisters, Susan Gotthardt &
Sharon Nickel; her two youngest children and their spouses, Tami (Manns) Daniel & Jason, Richard Manns & Mya; her three beautiful grandchildren, Alexandra Daniel, Joel Daniel, & Kaci Manns; the father of her children, Rick Manns; her in-home health aide, Tammy Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & second cousins; and a large loving church family. The family had a small private service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home with Mr. David Edmonds officiating. In Lieu of flowers, if you feel so moved, please make condolences & tax-deductible donations by visiting AmericanBrainFoundation.org
, select donate now, make your gift designation to Lewy Body Dementia, dedicate your gift in memory to, Donna Manns, select person to be notified, Tami Daniel, select notification recipient street, and insert this email address instead: jdaniel10@woh.rr.com.