McATEE, Donna Marie Donna McAtee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was 72 years old. Donna was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on February 16, 1947, to Howard and Isabel (Esposito) Nelson. Donna graduated from Wintersville High School. On July 6, 1968, she married Daniel Ulysses McAtee Jr. Donna was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a long time member of the Fairfield Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher and church secretary. Donna is survived by her two children, Nikki-Lynn (Matt) Hetterich and Daniel McAtee; five grandchildren, Samantha, Johnathan, and Christopher Hetterich, Kayla and Seth McAtee; her mother, Isabel Nelson; two brothers, David (Linda) Nelson, and Howard (Linda) Nelson; nieces and nephew, Christi (Jeremy) Toulouse, Meredith Nelson, Joshua, Jamie, and Jessica Nelson, Julie (Jordan) Inge; great nieces and nephews, Emma, Grace and Charlie Toulouse, Brayden Raad, and Carson and Levi Inge. She was preceded in death by her father; Howard Nelson and husband; Daniel Ulysses McAtee Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM, also at the Fairfield Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Fairfield Church of Christ.