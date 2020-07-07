Donna McCOY

McCOY, Donna Louise Donna Louise McCoy, 67, of Springfield, passed away July 3, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1953, in Washington Court House, the daughter of Charles and Mary Pauline (Snider) Lutz. Donna enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She had been employed as a waitress at Ryan's Steak House. Survivors include her father; Charles Lutz, one son; Claude Nicholas Dotson, two grandchildren; Casey Dotson and Nicholas Dotson, one brother; Richard Lutz and nephew; Ryan Lutz. She was preceded in death by her mother, and a brother; Steve Brakefield. Private services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
