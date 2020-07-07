1/
Donna McCOY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCOY, Donna Louise Donna Louise McCoy, 67, of Springfield, passed away July 3, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1953, in Washington Court House, the daughter of Charles and Mary Pauline (Snider) Lutz. Donna enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She had been employed as a waitress at Ryan's Steak House. Survivors include her father; Charles Lutz, one son; Claude Nicholas Dotson, two grandchildren; Casey Dotson and Nicholas Dotson, one brother; Richard Lutz and nephew; Ryan Lutz. She was preceded in death by her mother, and a brother; Steve Brakefield. Private services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved