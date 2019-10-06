Home

Donna McDougall

Donna McDougall Obituary
McDOUGALL (Meehan), Donna Marie Kay 85, of Lithia, Florida, previously of Middletown, Ohio and Bradenton, Florida, born in Gary, Indiana on November 3, 1933, entered into eternal rest on October 1, 2019. She went to Holy Trinity School and was a member of Holy Trinity Parrish in Middletown, Ohio. She was married in the same church. She was a very loving and caring mom, aunt, and grandma. She was always happy and smiling. She will be loved and missed very much. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Allen Kay and Harold McDougall; children, Sandra Kay and Donald Kay; and siblings, Thomas Meehan and Patsy Puls. She is survived by her children, Robert Kay, and Vicki Hoffmann (Robert); siblings, Joseph Meehan, Frances Meehan, and Billy Meehan; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2019
