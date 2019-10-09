|
MOONEY, Donna Jean 71, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Hudson, Florida. Donna was born on September 25, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio to James P. and Donna F. (Bowman) Mooney. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Survivors include a brother, Robert J. Mooney of Florida; Aunts and Uncles, Patty (Russ) Pamer, Helen Mooney, Iris McIntosh and Fred Wyen; nieces and nephew, Melanie (Gary) Allen, James (Laura) Mooney and Renee Fabbiani; and numerous cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. There will be a visitation one hour prior in the Conroy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019