NAPIER, Donna J. 79, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at . She was born January 25, 1940 in Miamisburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dean and Evelyn (Southard) Phillips. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Bill Napier; son, Eric (Amy) Napier; daughter, Robyn (Steve) Trentman; brothers, Jack and Jerry Phillips; sister, Deana (Thomas) Parker; grandchildren, Morgan, Drew (Rachel) and CJ Napier, Paige and Nick Trentman. Donna graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1958 and Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She started her career as a registered nurse, but shortly after realized her calling was to work with children, so she became a Title IX Aide, working at Kinder Elementary and Miamisburg City Schools for 25 years. Donna's life centered around her children when they were growing up, never missing any activity they were involved in. After raising her children, she started fishing with her husband and loving it, even making fishing trips to Canada. She also enjoyed playing slots at the casino, shopping, reading and doing seek and find puzzles. For the past 20 years she was seen daily around town with her mother shopping and eating lunch, and she truly cherished this time. Once her grandchildren were born, they became the light of her life and she could be found at all their activities. She especially enjoyed the sporting events, where she made friends with teammate's families and grandparents. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the medical personnel and other staff at Sycamore ICU, Miami Valley South, Bellbrook Rehab, and Hospice, who helped with Donna's care during her illness. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 7 pm at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or Trinity Church of Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019