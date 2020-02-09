Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Entombment
Following Services
Rose Hill Mausoleum
Donna North


1929 - 2020
Donna North Obituary
NORTH, Donna Jean 90, of Springfield, passed away February 6, 2020 in Forest Glen Health Care. She was born July 17, 1929 in Springfield, the daughter of Gerald and Luella (Cronister) Downs. Mrs. North was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, attending gatherings at the Clifton Opera House, attending festivals around the state and taking rides in the car with her husband and family. Donna had been employed for 47 years at Whitacre Pharmacy which later became Harding Road Pharmacy. She is survived by three children; Alan (Laura) North, Springfield, Karen (Greg) McCarty Indianapolis and Mary Kay (Tim) Bowman, Kentucky, one daughter-in-law; Charlotte North, eleven grandchildren numerous great grandchildren, one sister; Irene Elingher, Springfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; John E. North in 2016, one son; William T. North, three brothers; Richard "Dick" Downs, Jack Downs and Jerry Downs and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Adam McCarty officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
