Donna NORTH
1927 - 2020
NORTH, Donna G. Age 92, a lifelong resident of Dayton, born September 20, 1927, to the late Clarence & Ola (Tyler) Hall. She departed this life Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence. Also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Q. North; daughter, Patricia M. North. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Steven A. (Deborah L.) and Gregory L. (Deborah A.) North; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walk through visitation 9 am to 1 pm, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 North Gettysburg Avenue. Private family service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
