OWENS, Donna Lee Was born February 11, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio to Horace and Lucille (Curl) Owens. She was called home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William Owens, Bernice Henry, Linette Owens and Clarence Greene. Left to cherish her memory are son, Andrew Lee Owens; granddaughter, Jennifer Webb; brothers, Michael (Delores) Owens, Clayton (Yvonne) Owens, Reynard (Pearline) Owens, Horace Steven Owens, Keith (Melinda) Owens and Karl (Brenda) Owens; sisters, Mary Bentley and Susan (Lloyd Jr.) Moore; sister-in-law, Marva Greene and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation is Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant St. entrance. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
