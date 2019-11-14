Home

PALMER, Donna Kay 71, of West Carrollton, passed away on November 8, 2019 at . She was born on June 17, 1948 to Richard and Dorothy Brown in Dayton, OH. Donna made her career as a loving homemaker to her 3 children, grandchildren and her beloved dog Bella. On September 28, 1974, she married Richard Palmer and they made West Carrollton their home. Donna is survived by her children, Angie Hardy, Dan (Michelle) Palmer and Amy Walters; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard Brown, Raymond Brown and June (Mike) Garrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Palmer; siblings, Dorothy Brown, Ricky Brown and Robert Brown. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer in Kettering. Memorials are suggested to (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
