PEARE, Donna L. 87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord, on March 13, 2019. She was born on Mother's Day, May 10, 1931 to the late Donald Charles Jenkins and Rowena May Allen Jenkins. She graduated from Springfield High School class of 1949. In 1950 she married the love of her life Fred Benson Peare (Freddie) who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by two children: Linda Anderson of Springfield and Rick and Karan Peare of Clayton, Ohio; three treasured grandchildren: Ryan (Nikki) Anderson of Clayton, Tara Anderson of Springfield and Danielle Peare of Clayton; two great grandsons: Jordan and Keegan Anderson; one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Burt Miller, brother-in-law, Harry Gene Peare, and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Terry Anderson. She worked many accounting jobs; the Kissel Co and H&R Block. She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America from 1976 to present. In 1988-89 she was High Priestess L.O.S.N.A. (President) then became their treasurer for 17 years. She belonged to the Elks Lodge #51 and was member of St. John's Lutheran Church. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Her urn will be buried with graveside services on Friday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Shriners Hospital. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.