RAMMEL, Donna Marie Age 74 of Centerville passed away Monday, March 30 at home. She was born in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Lena (Doyle) Freeman on October 25. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Douglas Rammel, her mother, father and brother, Robert "Buddy" Freeman. Donna is survived by her children, Jennifer Rammel and Janet (Thomas) Holthaus, both of Centerville. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jessica (Jesse) Ferdon, Jayme, Joshua and Jackson Brooks, Madeline, Brendan, Samantha, Jacob and Nathan Holthaus; five great-grandchildren, Lillian and Owen Ferdon, Emmalyn and Davison Patterson, Carter Brooks; sister, Sue Baldridge of Huber Heights; many nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was a 1963 graduate of Miamisburg High School and retired from Centerville City Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria. She was a kind and loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, always looking after those who needed her most. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and was an amazing cook. A private burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. The family will hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Brough Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020