|
|
REEDER, Donna I. Age 88, of Kettering went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at . Donna attended Vineyard Church in Beavercreek. She worked at NCR, and acted as secretary to Reeder Sheet Metal Inc. (Guardian Sheet Metal). Preceded in death by her parents, Homer O. and Nellie (Richards) Thompson; husband of 46 years, Clifford Reeder; and brothers Orville, Homer O., Neil, and Glenn. Survived by daughter Kimberly Reeder, son Mark (Renee) Reeder; grandchild Kelsey Albright; brother Dwight (Barbara) Thompson; sisters-in-law Roma and Marilyn Thompson. A visitation following social distancing guidelines will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 4-6pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a service to follow. In memory of Donna, contributions may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459, or Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family would like to thank Brookdale of Oakwood and for their loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020