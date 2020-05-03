Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Donna REEDER


1931 - 2020
REEDER, Donna I. Age 88, of Kettering went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at . Donna attended Vineyard Church in Beavercreek. She worked at NCR, and acted as secretary to Reeder Sheet Metal Inc. (Guardian Sheet Metal). Preceded in death by her parents, Homer O. and Nellie (Richards) Thompson; husband of 46 years, Clifford Reeder; and brothers Orville, Homer O., Neil, and Glenn. Survived by daughter Kimberly Reeder, son Mark (Renee) Reeder; grandchild Kelsey Albright; brother Dwight (Barbara) Thompson; sisters-in-law Roma and Marilyn Thompson. A visitation following social distancing guidelines will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 4-6pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a service to follow. In memory of Donna, contributions may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459, or Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family would like to thank Brookdale of Oakwood and for their loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
