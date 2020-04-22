Home

RICE, Donna F. Age 75, of New Lebanon, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital, Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born April 18, 1944 and was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy and grandchildren Shane Overholtz and Kristi Back, her parents Earl and Martha Sigler, sister Bev Tamplin and brother Wayne Sigler. She is survived by her loving son Frank Rice and daughter Rhonda Back (Doug), grandsons Nathan Overholtz and Sammy Back, granddaughter Ashley Rice, and sisters Lois Crawford (Jim) and Bonnie Holderman (Mike) and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Dixie High School, and worked many years at the Farmers Bank of New Lebanon, Society Bank, Key Bank, C.H. Dean, and Groceryland of New Lebanon. She will be remembered as a very loving and caring person with a beautiful smile. Graveside Funeral-immediate family and invitation only, 1:00PM, Friday April 24, 2020 at Trissel Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020
