RICHMOND, Donna Jane Age 83 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at GreenBriar Nursing Center. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 4, 1936, the daughter of Rudolph and Georgia (Karr) Dirck and she graduated from Notre Dame High School. On June 1, 1957, in St. Ann Church she married Donald L. Richmond and he preceded her in death on August 17, 1999. Donna was co-owner of Custom Auto and Truck Service. She was a member of St. Ann Church, life member and past Ladies Auxiliary President of the VFW Post # 1069. Survivors include her children, Denise (Tim) Hudson and Don (Melody) Richmond; three grandchildren, Jason (Carrie) Hudson, Andrew Richmond, and Angela Richmond; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Savannah Hudson. Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Schon and his wife Melissa Hudson; great-granddaughter, Emerie Hudson; three brothers and eight sisters. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Monday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6:00pm Sunday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 20, 2019