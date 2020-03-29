|
|
ROBERSON, Donna Jo Age 70 of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Donna was born on September 1, 1949 to the late Birdle V. & Crystal Mae (Perry) Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Roberson Jr.; grandson, Bret Roberson; and brother, Eddie Jackson. Donna is survived by her children, Stacy Roberson, Christy Roberson, David Roberson and Carla Roberson; grandchildren, Taylor Roberson, Shawn Oakes, Jason Roberson, Onoriode Uloho Jr. and Elliyahna Jo Jordan; great-grandson, Carter Roberson; sister, Coni (Ted) Lehman; brother, Larry Jackson; niece, Chantrell Webb; nephew, Johnny (Melissa) Bowman; numerous other relatives, and friends-including all the kids that came in and out of her home growing up. Private services will be held for Donna. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020