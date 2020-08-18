1/1
Donna ROWE
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWE, Donna M. 94, of Springfield, passed away August 12, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Donna was born on June 14, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Carl and Marie (Laughlin) Mowery. Donna graduated from Springfield High School in 1944. She married her high school sweetheart, Norman L. Rowe on January 2, 1945, in New Orleans. Norman and Donna had two daughters, Wanda L. Dankert (James), Saginaw, MI, and Wanita L. Shaffer (Larry). Donna was a homemaker, mother, Avon lady and employee of the WPAFB Museum gift shop. Upon Norman's retirement they moved to Cocoa, Florida. Norman died in 2003. Due to health issues Donna moved back to Springfield to be closer to her family. She has lived at Oakwood Village in Springfield. During her life she was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, Springfield and Central Community Church in Rockledge, FL. She is survived by one sister, Glenna Kitchen; one daughter, Wanda L. Dankert; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her daughter, Wanita; a grandson, Travis Caudill and a son-in-law, Larry Shaffer as well as one sister and two brothers. Wanita once wrote "No one loved her children more than Mom. No one has given as much of herself to her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Is there an owner's manual for parents? No, but only because my mom hasn't had time to write it". Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved