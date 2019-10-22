|
SCHUMANN (Minamyer), Donna L. Age 92 of Kettering, OH, and Estero, FL, passed away October 16, 2019. Donna was born March 4, 1927 in East Palestine, OH to Lee and Ruth (Coombs) Whitehouse. In 1946, Donna married her childhood sweetheart, Kenneth Minamyer, after his return from WWII. She worked as an administrative assistant for Kettering Medical Center for over twenty years. Even after retiring Donna remained active with KMC, by volunteering her time. Donna was most recently a member of Church of the Cross UMC, and was previously a member of South Park UMC. In her free time she enjoyed tending to her flower garden, making new friends, and traveling. Above all Donna's favorite pursuit was spending time with her beloved family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Donna was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her sons, Kenneth Minamyer; second husband, James Gibson; third husband, Robert Schumann; sister, Mary Parks; and brother, William Whitehouse. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Susan) Minamyer, Ralph (Vicki) Minamyer, Scott (Paula) Minamyer, and Wm. Eric (Debra) Minamyer; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering 45429. A service will be held at Routsong FH the following day, at 10am. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019