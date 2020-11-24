1/1
Donna SIEBERT
SEIBERT, Donna Kay

On Thursday, May 16th, 2019, Donna Kay Seibert (Sauer),

loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. Donna was born on November 23rd, 1947, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, to Georgia and Donald Sauer. Donna was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, and spent her evenings reading mystery novels. She was an extremely hard worker, loved God, and was always available for advice. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald, and her mother, Georgia. She is

survived by her four children, Tonya, Matt, Mark, and Josh, her brother Ronald, as well as several grandchildren. She has been interred at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
