DONNA SWITZER
1929 - 2020
SWITZER, Donna J. Donna J. Switzer, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Hamilton on February 20, 1929, to parents, Don and Dorothy (Steemke) Dazey. Donna graduated from Miami University Oxford with a bachelor's degree in education and had taught at Lemon Monroe High School. She has always maintained a lifelong interest in schools. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Middletown and served as a church elder. Donna was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Middletown Community Foundation Board, the YMCA Board and was a Middletown Regional Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. Mrs. Switzer is survived by her sons, Don (Elizabeth) Switzer & Jay Switzer; daughter, Robyn Smith; grandchildren, D.J. (Amielle) Switzer, Amy (Nic) Rossi & Emily (Tyler) Marchbanks; and great-grandchildren, Lennon, Remy & Jordy Everett Switzer, Stella & Caden Rossi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Switzer and her parents. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
