THOMPSON, Donna Lee



Donna Lee Thompson, age 89, passed away peacefully



Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Elmcroft in Xenia. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Minerva and Harold



Williams. She went to Patterson Co-op High School. She married her soulmate, Richard Dale Thompson in 1957. They were known as the "closers" because they were the first there and always the last to leave the party! Donna welcomed everyone she met with open arms and dearly loved her family and friends. She had many artistic talents from ceramics, doll making, sewing, and cooking. She truly was a master craftsman and her hands were rarely still. She was the owner of



Ceramics Unique Studio. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Herbert, Ronald, and Terry Williams. Donna will be sorely missed and is survived by her loving husband, Richard Thompson; her four children Greg (Gala) Thompson, Linda (Tim) Blevins, Steve Thompson, and Jeff (Amy) Thompson; her brother Cliff (Sandy) Williams; her grandchildren Derek, Shauna, Jaclyn, Tara, Nolan, and Megan; great-grandchildren Breanah, Jason, Maddix, Keegan, and Dalton. A celebration of Donna's life will be held post COVID as was her wish. A special thanks to Katlin and Melissa who helped care for mom and dad during the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to



Shriners or Heartland Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store