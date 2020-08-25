1/
Donna VITALE
VITALE, Donna Donna Vitale, age 78, of Hamilton passed away on August 20, 2020. She is survived by her children, Joe Vitale, Chuck (Lynn) Vitale, David (Chris) Vitale and Janet (Hans) Gallezzo; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Catherine (Tom) Leugers and Nick (Rosemary) Dadabo; numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Sid Johnston officiating at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks will need to be worn. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
