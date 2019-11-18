|
VOISARD, Donna M. 92, of Springfield, died Friday afternoon, November 15th at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. In her later years, Donna loved arts and crafts, especially adult coloring books where she would spend days meticulously coloring every detail. She was a dedicated wife, mom, grandma and great grandma and she loved her family very much. Donna was born July 4, 1927 in Springfield to the late Janney and Louise Roller Baker. She married James C. Voisard on November 20, 1944. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2012 after 67 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Baker, and her sister Phyllis Stevenson. She is survived by her sons, Daryl (Bonnie) Voisard of Springfield and Bill (Ginger) Voisard of Abbeville, South Carolina; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Private family services will be held Tuesday in Marysville. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care given by Wooded Glen Health Care and Ohio Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com
