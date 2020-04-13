|
VULGAMORE (Pfister), Donna L. Of Batavia, Ohio passed away on April 8th, 2020 at Meadowbrook Care Center at the age of 76. Donna was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 2nd, 1943 to the late Donald Pfister and Lelah Ammon (Hamilton). Survivors include the love of her life, Wayne Wyle, her 3 children, Donald (Trish) Vulgamore, Tricia Vulgamore and Lorie (Jeff) Orth, Wayne's children, Amber York, and Justin (Heather) Wyle. She was blessed with 8 Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ethan, Rachel, Jamison, Cohen, Shelby, Kristen and Spencer and three Great Grandchildren, Lailah, Ezra and one due August 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Francis Ammon, her brother, Dennis Pfister, one grandchild, Jessica Vulgamore, Wayne's son, Wayne R. Wyle, and her first husband Gary Vulgamore. Donna was a graduate of Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio and later received her Associates Degree in Radiology. She was a fantastic cake decorator and had a love for birds, gardening and dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Meadowbrook Care Center Memory Unit for the love and support that they provided to Donna. The family also wishes to extend a special Thank You to Chad, her nurse and advocate. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 13, 2020