WHITAKER, Donna Mae 80, of Dayton passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019. Donna was born May 15, 1939 to William & Dolly Covert. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whitaker; Brother, Bill Covert and Parents. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Conley & Kathi McKenzie; Grandchildren; Brian McKenzie, Kristina (Codie) Mullins and Natasha (Todd) Chesnut; Great Grandchildren Rebecca Mullins and Anthony Chesnut; Brother, Stan (Linda) Covert as well as many other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's name to Vitas Community Connection.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019