|
|
YOUNGBLOOD (Scott), Donna Mae age 72, of Killeen, TX, formerly a long-time resident of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. Donna was born on February 15th, 1947 in Xenia, OH; growing up in Xenia and Springfield, OH. Donna married Wilton Youngblood Sr. of Springfield, OH, eventually relocating to Dayton, OH where they reared their four children; Wilton Jr, Michael, Robyn and Shannon. Donna enjoyed a fulfilling career where she often times changed structures and paradigms of businesses to align with the desired culture and overall success. She led a diverse career within the industrial industries; applying advance and alternative systems that addressed pressing environmental, academic, social and economic issues. A devout Christian, Donna often shared her love of Jesus Christ and The Gospel leading friends and associates through the Prayer of Salvation; many accepting Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. She was also known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. Donna; "Beloved", Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, "Mom" by MANY and Dear Friend; was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her loving Parents (James and Gladys Scott), Brother (Jeffrey Scott), Brother In-law (Spongy), Sister In-laws (Sissy, Wilma, Jackie and Jerry), as well as Grandchildren, Family and Friends. Donna leaves behind to cherish her memories Husband (Wilton Youngblood Sr.), Sons (Wilton Youngblood Jr. and Michael Youngblood), Daughters (Shannon Youngblood and Robyn Youngblood), Son In-law (Charles), Brothers (James (Mann) Scott, Randy Scott, Martin Scott and Ringo Scott), Sisters (Doris Beverly and Della Scott), Aunt (Eleanor Sanford) and NUMEROUS Grandchildren, Family and Friends. Family and Friends will gather on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greater Grace Temple located at 380 W Leffel Ln, Springfield, OH 45506. Memorial Service beginning at 12:30pm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 10, 2020